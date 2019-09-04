It’s time to get your holiday bazaar on the list

You’ll find everything from ornaments to home decor, wood carvings to jewelry, and other handmade items at the holiday bazaars. Idaho Statesman file photo

Holiday bazaars will start popping up in a few weeks, and you can start your shopping for handmade crafts and homemade goodies.

Keep a lookout for the handy list of this year’s bazaars that will publish in the Statesman on Sunday, Oct. 6.

To make sure your bazaar gets included in the roundup, enter the information at IdahoStatesman.com/bazaars by Sunday, Sept. 22.

Once groups and organizations start adding their bazaars to the list, you’ll be able to see the list of the bazaars online as well.

Entries received after Sept. 22 will be published online only. For questions only, call Michelle Jenkins at 208-377-6451.