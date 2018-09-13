Illinois couple uses adoptable puppies as wedding ‘bouquets’

Newlyweds Brian and Kyle Morris had 10 adoptable dogs — “puppy bouquets” — at their wedding day for the groomswoman to bring awareness to rescue animals.
7 must-do fall beer festivals in Boise

7 must-do fall beer festivals in Boise

Whether you want German styles during Oktoberfest or fresh hop beers from Idaho brewers, fall festivals offer fun, unique events. Do not miss these Boise brew fests during September and October.

Texas rescue dog really enjoys his special massage

Texas rescue dog really enjoys his special massage

A dog found wandering the streets of Houston, Texas, with a shoelace embedded so deep into his neck, his face had become extremely swollen, underwent a facial massage at Texas A&M Small Animal Clinic to help relieve the damage.

What exactly is 'pumpkin spice?'

What exactly is ‘pumpkin spice?’

Every year when fall rolls around, pumpkin-flavored items begin to pop up everywhere you look. Most notably is the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, but what makes something 'pumpkin spice?'

