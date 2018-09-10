Watch this huge pod of dolphins chases baitfish in California
Monterey Bay Aquarium staff captured footage of a super pod of hundreds of dolphins chasing baitfish on Labor Day. “For the last week, there has been this group of dolphins racing up and down off of Cannery Row,” said Monterey Bay Aquarium.
A dog found wandering the streets of Houston, Texas, with a shoelace embedded so deep into his neck, his face had become extremely swollen, underwent a facial massage at Texas A&M Small Animal Clinic to help relieve the damage.
Sacramento Police visit local bars and offer voluntary Breathalyzer tests about once a month as part of a educational program to reduce drunk driving. These people got a look at their BAC on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2018.
From astrology memes to Instagram crystals, mysticism is taking over the internet. Is it all irrational nonsense — or is it a necessary corrective to the data-driven, hyper-logical, crypto-libertarian values that rule the internet?
Your kitchen is filled with food safety tools that, when used properly, can keep you and your loved ones healthy. Get tips on how to help prevent food poisoning by proper use of refrigerators, microwaves, cutting boards and more.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.