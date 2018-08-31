Killer whales put on spectacular show off California coast

A group of five killer whales were spotted by a whale watching tour in Monterey Bay, California, on August 29, delighting onlookers with a spectacular aquatic display.
What exactly is 'pumpkin spice?'

Food & Drink

Food & Drink

What exactly is ‘pumpkin spice?’

Every year when fall rolls around, pumpkin-flavored items begin to pop up everywhere you look. Most notably is the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, but what makes something 'pumpkin spice?'

Astrology is fake but it's probably fine

Living

Living

Astrology is fake but it’s probably fine

From astrology memes to Instagram crystals, mysticism is taking over the internet. Is it all irrational nonsense — or is it a necessary corrective to the data-driven, hyper-logical, crypto-libertarian values that rule the internet?

