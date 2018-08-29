Watch miniature horse visit children in California hospital

Hope, a miniature therapy horse, visits sick children at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Roseville, California on Tuesday, August 28, 2018.
By
Astrology is fake but it’s probably fine

Living

Astrology is fake but it’s probably fine

From astrology memes to Instagram crystals, mysticism is taking over the internet. Is it all irrational nonsense — or is it a necessary corrective to the data-driven, hyper-logical, crypto-libertarian values that rule the internet?