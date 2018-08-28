Ink Master competitor Stacy Smith talks about the pressures of being on the show

Smith, the co-owner of Tattoo Me Charlotte, grew up in Lincoln County. She hopes to leave her artistic mark in Charlotte and beyond.
By
Astrology is fake but it’s probably fine

Living

Astrology is fake but it’s probably fine

From astrology memes to Instagram crystals, mysticism is taking over the internet. Is it all irrational nonsense — or is it a necessary corrective to the data-driven, hyper-logical, crypto-libertarian values that rule the internet?