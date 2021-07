Latest News Boise State’s Shakir, Kaniho on preseason All-Mountain West team July 22, 2021 12:42 PM

Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir and defensive back Kekaula Kaniho spoke to the media Thursday at Mountain West Media Days about making the preseason all-conference team. Offensive linemen John Ojukwu and Jake Stetz also made the team.