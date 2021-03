Latest News Relive Doutrive’s game-winner for Boise State against SMU March 19, 2021 04:33 PM

Devonaire Doutrive scored on a putback with 10.1 seconds left to lift the Boise State men's basketball team to an 85-84 victory over SMU in the first round of the NIT on March 18, 2021, at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.