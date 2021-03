Latest News Boise State’s Rice after Fresno State loss: ‘My guys are devastated’ March 03, 2021 12:05 AM

The Boise State men's basketball team lost 67-64 to Fresno State on March 2, 2021, almost certainly ending the Broncos' chances of earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Coach Leon Rice spoke to the media via Zoom after the loss.