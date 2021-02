Latest News Boise State’s Dennis: ‘We can’t dig a hole like that for ourselves’ February 26, 2021 02:02 AM

The Boise State men's basketball team rallied from a 17-point deficit but fell 78-66 in overtime to No. 22 San Diego State on Feb. 25, 2021, at Viejas Arena in San Diego. Sophomore guard RayJ Dennis spoke to local media via Zoom after the loss.