Latest News Boise State’s Kigab after win over UNLV: ‘It felt like we hadn’t played at home in months’ February 12, 2021 03:11 AM

The Boise State men's basketball team remained unbeaten at home with a 78-66 win over UNLV on Feb. 11, 2021, at ExtraMile Arena. Senior Abu Kigab discussed the win in a postgame Zoom interview with local reporters.