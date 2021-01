Latest News Boise State’s Leon Rice praises team’s ‘ability to respond’ January 21, 2021 02:49 AM

Boise State overcame its worst shooting performance of the season, particularly in the first half, to defeat Fresno State 73-51 on Jan. 20, 2021, at ExtraMile Arena. Hear from coach Leon Rice and players Derrick Alston Jr. and Marcus Shaver Jr.