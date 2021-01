Latest News Boise State’s Devonaire Doutrive: ‘We just told each other to complete the mission’ January 12, 2021 01:29 AM

Arizona transfer Devonaire Doutrive scored a career-high 21 points in Boise State's 83-60 win over Wyoming on Jan. 11 at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming. Doutrive scored 11 of his points in the final 3:45.