Latest News Boise State’s Dennis delivers behind-the-back pass to Alston for a dunk December 24, 2020 03:17 AM

Boise State sophomore RayJ Dennis grabbed a steal and delivered a behind-the-back pass on a fastbreak to teammate Derrick Alston Jr. for a dunk. Alston finished with four dunks and 22 points in the Broncos' 89-52 win over New Mexico.