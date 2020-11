Latest News Riding Boise’s 11th Street Bikeway route: Part 2, Downtown to Greenbelt November 15, 2020 12:51 AM

Boise's 11th Street will become a bikeway connecting the Foothills to the Boise River through downtown. See, hear and feel what today's ride is like as Statesman Business Editor David Staats bikes the route and narrates his phone video. Part 2 of 3.