Watch Boise State's final two shots against Missouri State November 10, 2019 08:29 PM

Boise State's Riley Lupfer made a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left to pull the Broncos within one point and then nearly made the game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Broncos lost 72-69 to Missouri Valley in the quarterfinals of the Preseason WNIT.