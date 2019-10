Latest News ‘Como eres trabajador, no les interesa’. Trabajadores agrícolas hablan por primera vez sobre presunto exposición a pesticidas. October 22, 2019 01:22 PM

On May 26, 2019, more than a dozen Idaho farmworkers in Parma hop field were hospitalized for suspected pesticide exposure. They say a crop duster sprayed them but a state investigation couldn't prove that.