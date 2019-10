Latest News See Boise State’s game-winning goal in a key league match against New Mexico October 13, 2019 07:34 PM

Junior Jazel Bowers scored in the 75th minute to lift the Boise State women's soccer team to a 1-0 win over New Mexico on Sunday at the Boas Soccer Complex in Boise. The win left the Broncos alone in first place in the Mountain West standings.