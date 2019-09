Latest News Boise State’s Rice: ‘I’ve got 15 guys pulling the rope in the same direction.’ September 25, 2019 07:18 PM

Boise State men's basketball coach Leon Rice spoke to the media ahead of the Broncos' first official practice of the 2019-20 season. He shares how the team is coming along, how they've moved on from last year's 13-20 record and much more.