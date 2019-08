Latest News The Treasure Valley has tried to come up with a plan to prevent sprawl and protect open spaces for years. So how did we get here? August 23, 2019 07:44 PM

When the Boise area started to grow in the 1970s, many planners hoped the region might be able to implement policies that would keep it from making the same mistakes past cities had: consuming farmland, sprawling out, increasing traffic. We failed.