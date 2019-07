Latest News Nampa’s KymFest has goal of reducing domestic violence, healing trauma in community July 22, 2019 08:03 PM

The family of Kymberlee "Kym" Larsen, who was murdered in 2018, created KymFest in her memory and to help prevent domestic violence in the community. The free event at Lakeview Park in Nampa July 27 will have speakers, workshops, food and activities.