Idaho Statesman honored with regional Associated Press awards

The Idaho Statesman was honored with seven awards in the 2018 Utah, Idaho, Spokane Associated Press Association annual journalism contest. The Statesman competes in the largest division, alongside other regional newspapers such as The Salt Lake Tribune, the Spokesman-Review and the Deseret News.

The Statesman placed in the William H. Cowles III Memorial Award for Public Service category, which recognizes a newspaper’s exceptional effort to improve public welfare by spotlighting an important issue. Assistant editor Chadd Cripe and former community engagement editor Bill Manny won third place for their watchdog and editorial work during the Statesman’s investigation into the University of Idaho’s athletic department’s mishandling of sex assault claims from student athletes.

The Cowles award is open to all newspapers, no matter their division, in the contest.

The Statesman also took home the following awards:

First place in general reporting for watchdog reporter Audrey Dutton’s story on the Idaho Youth Ranch facing accusations of not serving the mental health needs of at-risk youth and their families.

First place in the sports photo category for Darin Oswald’s photo

Second place in investigative reporting for Chadd Cripe’s story on the UI sex assault claims

Second place for Dutton’s series on mental health issues

Second place in the sports feature photo category for Darin Oswald’s photo