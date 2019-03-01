Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to run for president on climate-change platform, video shows

Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday jumped into the crowded 2020 presidential race, proclaiming he’s the “only candidate who can defeat climate change.”
Inslee was scheduled to announce his bid for the Democratic nomination at 10 a.m. at Seattle-based A&R Solar, which opened in 2007 with two employs and now 70. The governor’s campaign credited the growth in part to his policies to offer incentives for the solar industry.
The second-term governor will stump in Iowa on Tuesday and Las Vegas on March 9.
In Iowa, he will tour an electrical contracting company in Cedar Rapids, attend a clean energy round table at Iowa State University in Ames, and meet with climate change activists in Des Moines.
Voters’ first look at Inslee as a presidential candidate is a video that stakes his claim as the only contender who can “defeat climate change.”
At 4 a.m. Friday, the Democrat posted a 1 minute, 22-second campaign video that opens with a young woman saying: “Hi, governor. What do you have to say about climate change?”
Inslee’s replies: “ A lot.”
The video then features a montage of footage and remarks from Inslee as a congressman and governor to emphasize his track record on the issue.
Speaking directly to the camera, Inslee says: “We’re the first generation to feel the sting of climate change, and we’re the last that can do something about it. We went to the moon and created technologies that have changed the world. Our country’s next mission must be to rise up to the most urgent challenge of our time — defeating climate change.”
The video ends with the second-term governor saying: “I’m Jay Inslee. I’m the only candidate who will make defeating climate change our nation’s No. 1 priority. We can do this; join our movement. This is our moment.”
