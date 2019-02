Boise State’s Alston: ‘We have a never-say-die mentality’

By

February 09, 2019 05:42 PM

The Boise State men's basketball team bounced back from a loss to UNLV by routing San Jose State 105-57 on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Taco Bell Arena. Redshirt sophomore Derrick Alston had a career-high 33 points.