Boise State women make their first 11 shots. Watch make No. 10.

February 02, 2019 10:02 PM

The Boise State women's basketball team made its first 11 shots on its way to an 80-65 victory over Nevada on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Taco Bell Arena in Boise. Riley Lupfer's second 3-pointer was the 10th bucket in a row.