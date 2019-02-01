Flowers? Candy? Something sexy? Forget it. Name a cockroach this Valentine’s Day.

Unsure of what to get your special someone for Valentine’s Day? Zoo Boise has an idea that will either earn you brownie points or potentially leave you single.
For just $10, you can participate in the zoo’s Name a Cockroach campaign. It’s pretty straightforward: You send over the money and then you can name a cockroach (after getting zoo approval for the name). It can be named “after that special someone, your best friend, or your favorite family member,” according to Zoo Boise’s website.
This is the third year Zoo Boise has held its Name a Cockroach Campaign, spokesperson Liz Littman told the Statesman. Zoo Boise got the idea from another zoo. That zoo, however, named the roaches after exes, so there was a bit of a different slant.
“We decided to take a little more positive spin on it,” Littman told the Statesman.
You don’t actually get a specific roach named, Littman said. It’s more symbolic, she said, as at any given moment, the zoo has 50-300 cockroaches.
The $10 will also get you a certificate to honor the moment.
One might ask, “Out of all the animals in the zoo, why do I have the privilege of naming a cockroach?” It’s simple, according to the certificate you get:
“Just like cockroaches, our love can survive anything.”
If that doesn’t shout romance, what does?
You can also pair your named cockroach with a special discounted tour of giraffes, penguins or tortoises.
Last year, about 100 cockroaches were named, Littman said. The names ranged from “Dilly Dilly” to “Coach Jeff.”
“We’ll use this (money) for our education and volunteer program,” Littman said. “These funds go to our operations, and that helps.”
