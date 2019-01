Watch Lupfer hit her sixth 3-pointer of the night for Boise State

January 31, 2019 12:48 AM

Junior guard Riley Lupfer made six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points to lead the Boise State women's basketball team to a 70-57 victory over Colorado State on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.