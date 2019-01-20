The Boise State men's basketball team led by two points and had the ball in the final minute Tuesday night against No. 10 Nevada. But a missed shot by the Broncos and a 3-pointer by the Wolf Pack swung the game Nevada's way.
Redshirt senior Marijke Vanderschaaf played her first game for Boise State since tearing her ACL on Dec. 7, 2017. Vanderschaaf finished with six points in five minutes as the Broncos beat San Jose State 99-68 on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.
The No. 1-ranked Mountain View High girls basketball team crushed No. 3 Timberline 63-25 to improve to 16-0. The Mavericks started the season as the state's top-ranked team and have remained on top all season long.
The Boise High girls basketball team hosts its 11th annual Pink Zone game Saturday, Jan. 12. The game raises money for the Boise chapter of the Susan G. Komen foundation for breast cancer. The Braves have raised more than $17,000 in 10 years.
Boise State men's basketball coach Leon Rice discusses the Broncos' 88-64 win over San Diego State on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Taco Bell Arena in Boise. Derrick Alston scored a career-high 30 points for the Broncos.