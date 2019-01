Watch Boise State’s Lupfer join the 1,000-point club

January 19, 2019 09:34 PM

Junior guard Riley Lupfer became the 21st player in Boise State women's basketball history to score 1,000 or more points in her career. Lupfer eclipsed the mark with 3:47 left in a 72-60 win over Fresno State on Saturday in Fresno, California.