Boise State’s Jessup: “Small margin for error” when facing No. 10 Nevada

By

January 14, 2019 08:44 PM

The Boise State men's basketball team hosts No. 10 Nevada at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at Taco Bell Arena. Junior forward Justinian Jessup talks about how the Broncos and Wolf Pack match up.