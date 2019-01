Watch Boise State’s Remme score a career-best 9.950 on balance beam

By

January 13, 2019 09:44 PM

Boise State senior gymnast Shani Remme scored a career-high 9.950 on balance beam in the Broncos' season-opening meet Sunday at Taco Bell Arena. Remme also won the all-around with a score of 39.500.