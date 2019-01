Vanderschaaf back on the court for Boise State for first time in more than a year

By

January 12, 2019 07:52 PM

Redshirt senior Marijke Vanderschaaf played her first game for Boise State since tearing her ACL on Dec. 7, 2017. Vanderschaaf finished with six points in five minutes as the Broncos beat San Jose State 99-68 on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.