Body found near pond by Boise River over the weekend identified by authorities

Authorities identified on Tuesday a man who was found dead Saturday afternoon on the banks of a pond near the Boise River.
The Ada County Coronor’s office identified the man as 59-year-old Grant L. Young.
According to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office blog, Young’s body was discovered by a passerby searching for his dog on the Boise River Greenbelt near West Pebble Brook Lane and Eagle Island. His body was discovered 40 feet down the bank and was recovered by Ada County paramedics and Eagle firefighters.
Young does not have a permanent address, and the sheriff’s office said a “makeshift campsite” was found nearby. There is no foul play suspected, the sheriff’s office said.
An autopsy on Young was performed Monday; an official cause of death has not yet been released.
The Statesman previously reported that the city of Boise considers 120-140 people to be chronically homeless, according to spokesman Mike Journee. Attorneys representing the homeless population last fall said the number of Boiseans without a place to sleep could be as high as 4,500, the Statesman reported in September. The AP has reported that the city’s homeless shelters offer space for about 700 people.
