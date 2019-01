Boise State’s Rice: How awesome is this team to watch?

January 06, 2019 02:36 AM

Boise State men's basketball coach Leon Rice discusses the Broncos' 88-64 win over San Diego State on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Taco Bell Arena in Boise. Derrick Alston scored a career-high 30 points for the Broncos.