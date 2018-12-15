Latest News

1 dead after house fire early Saturday morning in Boise

By Michael Katz

December 15, 2018 09:26 AM

Boise Fire Department
One man has died after a house fire on the 600 block of East Jefferson Street in Boise early Saturday morning.

According to tweets from the Boise Fire Department, crews responded to the fire at 1:30 a.m. The house is a total loss, and the cause of the blaze is unknown.

At approximately 9 a.m. Saturday, the fire department tweeted that a man who had been taken to the hospital as a result of the fire had died.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

