Eagle woman charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in fatal bike crash

An Eagle woman has been charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter after fatally striking a bicyclist in August.
Mary A. Curtis, 70, could face a year in jail and a $2,000 fine. The incident took place at the intersection of Iron Eagle Drive and Edgewood Lane in Eagle on Aug. 13. at around 9 a.m.
According to a post on the Ada County Sheriff’s Office blog, Curtis told investigators that she was looking at a school bus stopped at Iron Eagle Drive “and didn’t see (the bicyclist) crossing Edgewood Lane until it was too late.”
The bicyclist, 71-year-old Joann Baker, was taken to a hospital and died from her injuries. The official cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma and the coroner’s office ruled it accidental.
Curtis is being charged with a misdemeanor rather than a felony because, while careless, she acted “without gross negligence and without malice,” according to court records.
Curtis is scheduled for arraignment on Dec. 19.
