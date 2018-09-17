Boise State well represented in Cowboys-Giants Sunday Night Football matchup

The No. 17 Boise State football team fell to 2-1 overall with a 44-21 loss at the hands of No. 24 Oklahoma State at Boone Pickens Stadium. Two blocked punts, a missed field goal and seven sacks sank the Broncos’ hope for a win at the Big 12 school.
A coalition of state and federal agencies have begun moving mountain goats from Olympic National Park to the northern Cascades to re-establish the depleted population there and reduce problems caused in the Olympics by non-native goats.
