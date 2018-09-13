Kathryn Albertson Park is unique among “ribbon of jewels” in Boise

Jamie Scott, president of the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Foundation, remembers her great-grandmother and plans for the future of the park.
By
7 must-do fall beer festivals in Boise

Beer

7 must-do fall beer festivals in Boise

Whether you want German styles during Oktoberfest or fresh hop beers from Idaho brewers, fall festivals offer fun, unique events. Do not miss these Boise brew fests during September and October.

Marchers rally for gun rights in Boise

Local

Marchers rally for gun rights in Boise

The Idaho 2nd Amendment Alliance’s Gun Rights Rally was held Saturday in Downtown Boise. People from as far as North Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Utah and California gathered in Boise to take a stance for gun rights.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Idaho Statesman App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service