Smoke billows out of the Knitting Factory in Downtown Boise

The Boise Fire Department is responding to an emergency situation on the 400 block of South Ninth Street in or near the Knitting Factory, according to the police scanner. Smoke could be seen from the alleyway near the Knit.
Marchers rally for gun rights in Boise

Local

The Idaho 2nd Amendment Alliance’s Gun Rights Rally was held Saturday in Downtown Boise. People from as far as North Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Utah and California gathered in Boise to take a stance for gun rights.

