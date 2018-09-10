Idaho’s Week 3 top high school football plays

Infowars' Alex Jones criticized the Democratic Party, large corporations and leading tech companies for silencing "conservative, nationalist and populist voices" ahead of midterms outside a Senate hearing room on September 5, 2018.
The Idaho 2nd Amendment Alliance’s Gun Rights Rally was held Saturday in Downtown Boise. People from as far as North Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Utah and California gathered in Boise to take a stance for gun rights.
New York truck driver Illya D. Tsar died in a fatal highway crash in Boise on June 16, along with Mountain Home airmen Carlos Johnson, Karlie Westall and Lawrence Manlapit. Tsar had more than 20 driving violations.