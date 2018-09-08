Boise State fans welcome football home opener in Bronco style

The Idaho 2nd Amendment Alliance’s Gun Rights Rally was held Saturday in Downtown Boise. People from as far as North Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Utah and California gathered in Boise to take a stance for gun rights.
New York truck driver Illya D. Tsar died in a fatal highway crash in Boise on June 16, along with Mountain Home airmen Carlos Johnson, Karlie Westall and Lawrence Manlapit. Tsar had more than 20 driving violations.
Idaho company LCW Supercritical Technologies has developed a yarn-like material that can be used to effectively pull uranium for nuclear fuel and other heavy metals from seawater, turning nuclear power into a true renewable resource.
