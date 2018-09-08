Marchers rally for gun rights in Boise

The Idaho 2nd Amendment Alliance’s Gun Rights Rally was held Saturday in Downtown Boise. People from as far as North Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Utah and California gathered in Boise to take a stance for gun rights.
By
Altitude Trampoline Park

Latest News

Altitude Trampoline Park

A promotional video from Ultimate Trampoline Park shows the kinds of recreational activities available. The Boise park is scheduled to open in fall 2018.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Idaho Statesman App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service