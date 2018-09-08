Borah kicks last-second, game-winning field goal to beat Meridian

Borah kicker Kellan McCullough made an 18-yard field goal as time expired to lead the Lions to a 31-29 high school football win at Meridian High on Sept. 7, 2018.
By
Altitude Trampoline Park

Latest News

Altitude Trampoline Park

A promotional video from Ultimate Trampoline Park shows the kinds of recreational activities available. The Boise park is scheduled to open in fall 2018.

Bear attacks cage after brief capture in Montana

National

Bear attacks cage after brief capture in Montana

Grizzly bear biologists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks captured two adult male grizzly bears in Northwest Montana in August 2018. The bears were then re-released without being drugged or handled, but one had quite the reaction.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Idaho Statesman App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service