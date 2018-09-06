Boise State football players, coaches talk turnover throne

Idaho company LCW Supercritical Technologies has developed a yarn-like material that can be used to effectively pull uranium for nuclear fuel and other heavy metals from seawater, turning nuclear power into a true renewable resource.
Junior forward Raimee Sherle scored a goal just 33 seconds in to Boise State's eventual 3-0 victory against Southern Utah on Sunday at the Boas Soccer Complex in Boise. It is the third-fastest goal in program history.
Grizzly bear biologists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks captured two adult male grizzly bears in Northwest Montana in August 2018. The bears were then re-released without being drugged or handled, but one had quite the reaction.