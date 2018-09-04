Idaho’s Week 2 top high school football plays

Idaho company LCW Supercritical Technologies has developed a yarn-like material that can be used to effectively pull uranium for nuclear fuel and other heavy metals from seawater, turning nuclear power into a true renewable resource.
Junior forward Raimee Sherle scored a goal just 33 seconds in to Boise State's eventual 3-0 victory against Southern Utah on Sunday at the Boas Soccer Complex in Boise. It is the third-fastest goal in program history.
Grizzly bear biologists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks captured two adult male grizzly bears in Northwest Montana in August 2018. The bears were then re-released without being drugged or handled, but one had quite the reaction.
Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin discusses the decision to give wide receiver Octavius Evans jersey No. 1, the NCAA's funky new uniform rules and the captaincies of QB Brett Rypien and defensive lineman Jabril Frazier.
Morning Star Christian Church in Boise and a school that are on a list of properties seized by federal authorities as part of indictments against the Babichenko family is still operating, but members say its bank account was frozen.
