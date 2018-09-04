Man found dead as Eagle Police, Fire respond to emergency situation in garage

The Eagle Fire Department chief said an elderly man was found unresponsive inside a car in a garage Tuesday afternoon and was later confirmed dead.
The call, which came in to dispatch at 2:49 p.m. at a residence on Sherington Drive, was initially identified as a residential structure fire with smoke coming out of the garage, according to Eagle Fire chief Rusty Coffelt. Eagle Police and the Eagle Fire Department responded to the call.
Authorities entered the garage and believe that the wheels of the vehicle had been spinning for “quite some time” and that the rubber had worn off, causing the smoke, Coffelt said.
The man, who was found without a pulse, was taken out of the vehicle. Attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful.
The man’s cause of death is still under investigation, and his identity has not yet been released.
