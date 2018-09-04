16-year veteran of the Boise Police Department arrested, charged for DUI

A 16-year veteran of the Boise Police Department was arrested for driving under the influence and has been suspended from the department, according to Boise Police spokeswoman Haley Williams.
Canyon County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jim Adams, 47, after responding to a call at 10:32 p.m. Aug. 23 near Boehner and Fargo roads in Wilder. Adams was off duty and driving a personally owned vehicle when he was pulled over by the Canyon County deputy.
Adams was investigated for DUI and booked into the Canyon County jail on a misdemeanor charge of DUI. He was released. Adams immediately contacted his chain of command at the Boise Police Department, according to Williams.
In addition to the misdemeanor charge, BPD is also conducting an internal investigation.
Adams is suspended with pay pending the department’s internal investigation.
