US denies liability after boy is sprayed by its cyanide trap

File - This March 16, 2017, file photo released by the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office shows a cyanide device in Pocatello, Idaho, The cyanide device, called M-44, is spring-activated and shoots poison that is meant to kill predators. The U.S. government says an Idaho boy and his parents are to blame for any injuries to the boy claimed in a lawsuit contending he was doused with cyanide by a predator-killing trap a federal worker mistakenly placed near their home. The U.S. Department of Justice in documents filed Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in U.S. District Court says any injuries were caused by the negligence of the parents and child, and the lawsuit should be dismissed. (Bannock County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File) AP