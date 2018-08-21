Riders launch on the Slingshot ride at the Western Idaho Fair. (Warning: profanity)

The spendiest carnival ride at the Western Idaho Fair isn't part of the carnival. It's the Slingshot, which costs $30 per person. Tanner Nelson, 28, of Boise, rode with his neighbor. "That was #@$ing badass, dude!" he exclaimed afterward.
