Boise police: 3-year-old girl locked in 120-degree car

Authorities on Thursday rescued a 3-year-old girl locked in a car that was more than 120 degrees inside.
The girl was treated for heat-related distress, according to the Boise Police Department. It is believed the child was in the car for 15 minutes, police said.
The child’s father, Christopher Leis, 34, of Boise, was charged with a felony count of injury to a child.
At just before 5 p.m. Thursday, the Boise Fire Department, Boise Police Department and Ada County Paramedics responded to a report of a child stuck in a vehicle in the 6700 block of State Street. After determining the girl was trapped, authorities broke a window to rescue her.
Leis was discovered to be in a nearby business and was charged after an investigation.
Comments